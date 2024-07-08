Racing motorcyclists cause crash that kills 2 in Brighton Township



Two people are dead - including an innocent bystander - after a race between two motorcyclists ended in a Brighton Township crash.

The motorcyclists were racing at a high speed on Old US-23 near Loch Lomond Road when one of them collided with a Dodge Caravan making a left turn from southbound Old US-23 at 6:40 p.m. on Sunday.

The Yamaha motorcycle hit the passenger side door of the van, killing a 64-year-old woman from Fenton inside and fatally injuring the cyclist, a 20-year-old from South Lyon. The second motorcyclist did not stop.

The cyclist was wearing a helmet but police say it was not strapped on, and came off from the collision. The driver of the Caravan, an 86-year-old from Brighton, was not injured.

"The cycles appeared to be racing," police said in a statement. "The trooper was attempting to turn around and pursue the cycles for a traffic stop, he observed in his rear-view mirror one of the cycles have a collision with a Dodge Caravan driven by an 86-year-old female from Brighton that was making a left turn onto Loch Lomond Rd from southbound Old US-23."

Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

