Racist graffiti at Lakeview Highschool leaves parents concerned, some moving schools

The Brief Graffiti that spewed hate speech at Lakeview Highschool has many concerned and staff members furious. Some families say moving forward there’s only one solution: getting them to a new school district.



Many worked quickly to erase hate speech that was written on the wall at a high school in St. Clair Shores.

What they're saying:

A derogatory word used against African Americans was part of the hate speech written in graffiti spray paint at Lakeview High School. Many parents were left concerned, but some say they were not shocked.

"His first year here he was told someone was going to mop the floor with his locks," said parent Paulette Olden.

Dig deeper:

FOX 2 reached out to the district superintendent for an interview, and the wait for a response continues. Meanwhile, a statement was sent to families by Superintendent Karl Paulson, which reads in part:

"We are taking this matter very seriously and are committed to supporting our students and staff as we work to ensure accountability and healing. Once identified, the perpetrators of these actions will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

The Macomb County NAACP also released a statement about the racist graffiti, and it reads in part:

"Our branch is actively engaging with school and community leadership to ensure that this incident is thoroughly investigated and that meaningful accountability follows."

"They are very racist here, and I feel bad because we still have to experience that, and it’s not fair," Olden said.

Some families say moving forward there’s only one solution: getting them to a new school district.