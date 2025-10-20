The Brief The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy's newest project will finally open this weekend when a grand opening is held along the riverwalk. The Ralph C. Wilson Centennial Park includes a metropark, play structures, basketball courts, and plenty of walkways. Food trucks, concerts, and more will help kick off the grand unveiling.



This weekend is going to be a party in Detroit when the city celebrates the grand opening of its new park.

The Ralph C. Wilson Centennial Park has been under construction for years and its opening has been part of multiple delays. But on Saturday, food trucks, music artists, and more will help usher in the arrival of another gem that will dot the riverfront.

Ralph C. Wilson Park Opening

The 22-acre park has been one of the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy's biggest projects in recent memory. When it opens to the public, it will offer dozens of walkways, play structures for kids, a new boardwalk, its own metropark, as well as plenty of recreational opportunities.

The park's completion also fills in a key gap along the riverfront, adding a key destination at the southern end of the riverwalk and the ever-expanding Joe Louis Greenway.

Related article

Grand Opening Event Details

On Oct. 25 and 26, the conservancy will host the official opening of the park to the public.

The park is located at 1801 W. Jefferson in downtown Detroit and the festivities begin at 10 a.m. with a press conference on Saturday, going until 8 p.m. and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

There will also be three music stages that will host several acts, including The Jacksons, which will feature two of the original members performing some of the group's original songs. That will take place on the Summit Main Stage.

There will also be the Michigan Lottery Southwest Stage which will have local artists from Southwest Detroit neighborhoods, as well as the Soaring Eagle 8th Street Stage. That will have R&B and house music.

Another pop-up lounge called the Coffee House will also have artists.

The entire line-up can be found here.

Amenities at the opening

The conservancy plans on having more than 30 different food trucks on tap showing off several kinds of cuisine.

Some of those in attendance include El Rey de las Arepas, Big Bo’s, Egg Roll Diva, the Lobster Food Truck and Xav’s Jammin Caribbean Fusion.

There will also be activities for kids - including a pumpkin patch, an adventure trail with trick-or-treating, an art alley at the Delta Dental Play Garden, and science lessons provided by the Huron-Clinton Metroparks.

There will be a sensory-friendly tent for those with autism near the play garden on both days, as well as yoga, basketball, lawn games, and more.

Another part of the new park includes the William Davidson Sport House, which will host a Detroit Pistons-sponsored basketball area.