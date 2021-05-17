Rapper T.I. under investigation by the LAPD amid sexual assault allegations

article

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating rapper T.I., who has been accused of sexual assault by more than 30 women.

The LAPD told FOX 11 that T.I., whose real name is Clifford Harris, is currently under investigation, but could not specify for what allegations.

In recent weeks, T.I. and his wife Tameka "Tiny" Harris have made headlines following a series of sexual assault allegations against them.

Tyrone Blackburn, who represents more than a dozen accusers, claims that the rapper subjected the alleged victims to drugging, kidnapping, rape, sex trafficking, and intimidation.

According to Blackburn, some of his clients' accusations go back more than 15 years in both Georgia and California.

In a statement released through attorney Steve Sadow back in April, the couple said they "are still waiting for the accusers to reveal themselves publicly," according to FOX 11's sister station FOX 5 Atlanta.

In early February, TMZ reported that the production of "T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle" came to a halt because of the allegations. Network executives said they are aware of the accusations and release a statement that read in part, "Given the serious nature of the allegations, we have decided to suspend production in order to gather more information."

The show's fourth season had started filming in December.

FOX 5 Atlanta contributed to this report.