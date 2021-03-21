Rashida Tlaib and Debbie Dingell stand with union workers protesting Kuerig Dr. Pepper facility in Redford

Wednesday, March 10, 2021, the union says 40 drivers and 40 warehouse workers walked off the job at the Kuerig Dr. Pepper facility in Redford over failed contract negotiations.

After several bargaining sessions, the company and the union could not come to terms.

Several lawmakers and congresspeople like Debbie Dingell and Rashida Tlaib stood with Teamsters Local 337 on Saturday in support of the union workers. There are three major issues, one, the union says people doing the same job are making different pay depending on when they were hired and they feel that's not fair.

The union tells Fox 2 the overwhelming majority of workers making the lower wage are black. They also say they asked for MLK day off as a paid holiday but were denied.

The union also wants assurances the company won't use drivers who make less than the current union members. An option the Teamsters say was on the table.

A company spokesperson provided the following statement.

We have proudly served the Detroit community alongside our employees for decades and are committed to providing a diverse and respectful workplace. Our offer to the union includes increased wages for all employees and makes no changes to the previously union-endorsed wage structure. Our Teamsters Local #337 employees are also free to select their designated paid holiday as has been done in contract negotiations at our other sites. We will continue negotiating with the union in good faith and look forward to resolving outstanding issues quickly. — A company spokesperson

The company responded directly to the union's claims saying,