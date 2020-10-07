Razor blades on Trump political sign slices county worker's hands

article

A subcontractor working for the township had his hands sliced by razor bladed placed at the bottom of a political sign.

The Trump-Pence 2020 sign was lined with razor blades at the bottom and placed farther than the 30 feet distance allowed at the residence on Sleeth Road.

When the worker went to move the sign, he needed 13 stitches for his hands. Neighbors told FOX 2 the resident had political signs stolen in the past, but she declined comment.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating.