Reactions to Jimmy Kimmel being pulled off the air as free speech debates fume

The Brief Jimmy Kimmel's show has been pulled and people have their own opinions on it surrounding free speech. The heads of Nexstar and Sinclair Broadcasting, which own dozens of local ABC stations, refused to air the show.



Jimmy Kimmel's show has been pulled indefinitely, with President Trump claiming it was due to bad ratings and lack of talent. However, local networks began pulling the plug after a comment from a Monday night monologue.

What they're saying:

The heads of Nexstar and Sinclair Broadcasting, which own dozens of local ABC stations, refused to air the show.

Political science professor Nicole Matthew says that pressure is what caused Disney to follow suit and pull the show indefinitely.

"He has the right to say it, but his employer doesn’t have to employ him," said Professor Matthew. "He’s employed by a private company, and they can make their own decisions on who to hire and fire. The First Amendment protects you from government action, not from individuals and companies. One thing that concerns me is the level of pressure the FCC was putting on TV stations."

The FCC’s stance is that networks with a license have a unique obligation to operate in the public interest.

The professor’s advice on what you should take away from all this:

"Think about what you’re hearing on the news and consider whether it’s reinforcing what you already believe or if you’re open to information that disagrees with your beliefs."