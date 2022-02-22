Read Michigan Coach Juwan Howard's statement following announcement of suspension for fight

Following reports that University of Michigan Wolverine's head basketball coach Juwan Howard was suspended for the remainder of the season following an altercation at the end of the team's game against the Wisconsin Badgers, Howard said he was "truly sorry,"

Howard received a five-game suspension, and fined $40,000. Two student athletes from UM and one from Wisconsin also received one-game suspensions. Head Coach Greg Gard was fined $10,000 for his involvement in the fight that broke out, which saw Howard striking an official.

Statements from Howard, as well as UM's athletic director and Big Ten commissioner were released shortly after news broke.

University of Michigan Men's Head Basketball Coach Juwan Howard

"After taking time to reflect on all that happened, I realize how unacceptable both my actions and words were, and how they affected so many. I am truly sorry."

"I am offering my sincerest apology to my players and their families, my staff, my family and the Michigan fans around the world. I would like to personally apologize to Wisconsin's Assistant Coach Joe Krabbenhoft and his family, too."

"Lastly, I speak a lot about being a Michigan man and representing the University of Michigan with class and pride, I did not do that, nor did I set the right example in the right way for my student-athletes. I will learn from my mistake and this mistake will never happen again. No excuses!"

University of Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel

"Today's disciplinary actions underscore the seriousness with which we take the incident that unfolded on Sunday. Simply put, there is no room at U-M for the behavior we saw. We will learn from this incident as a department, work to improve ourselves while operating under a spotlight, and move forward in a positive light."

Big Ten Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren

"Big Ten Conference coaches and student-athletes are expected to display the highest level of sportsmanship conduct," stated Commissioner Kevin Warren. "I am grateful for the partnership with Michigan Athletics Director, Warde Manuel and Wisconsin Athletics Director, Chris McIntosh. Our expectation is that the incident yesterday will provide our coaches and student-athletes with the opportunity to reflect, learn and move forward in a manner that demonstrates decorum and leadership on and off of the court."