Recipe for apple roses for Rosh Hashanah

The Jewish holiday Rosh Hashanah begins at sundown on Sunday.

Estie Tolwin and Lisa Klein from Aish Detroit, a Jewish learning center, joined us on The Nine to tell us more about the holiday and its meaning. They also showed us how to make apple roses, which you can get the recipe for below.

Apple Roses Recipe

INGREDIENTS



1/2 package Puff Pastry Sheets (1 sheet), thawed

2 red apple (I used Red Delicious- Manuela)

2 tablespoons lemon juice (from 1/2 lemon)

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour, to sprinkle the counter

3 tablespoons apricot preserves or ground cinnamon

DIRECTIONS

1. Thaw the puff pastry at room temperature if you haven't done so yet. It should take about 20-30 minutes.

2. Prepare a bowl half filled with water and the lemon juice. Cut the apples in half, remove the core and cut the apples in paper-thin slices. Leave the peel so it will give the red color to your roses. Right away, place the sliced apples in the bowl so that they won't change color.

3. Microwave the apples in the bowl for about 3 minutes, to make them slightly softer and easy to roll. If you prefer, you can also simmer the apple slices with the water in a small pan (on the stove). The apple slices should be cooked just enough to bend without breaking. If they break, you need to cook them a little more.

4. Unwrap the puff pastry over a clean and lightly floured counter. Using a rolling pin stretch the dough into a rectangular shape of about 12 x 9 inch (30 x 22 cm). Cut the dough in 6 strips, each about 2 x 9 inch (5 x 22 cm).

5. In a bowl, place three tablespoons of apricot preserves with two tablespoons of water. Microwave for about one minute (or warm up on the stove) so that the preserves will be easier to spread. Spread a thin layer of preserves on each strip of dough.

6. Preheat the oven to 375°F (190°C). Drain the apples.

7. Arrange the apple slices on the dough, overlapping one another. Make sure the top (skin side) of the slices sticks a little out of the strip. Sprinkle with cinnamon.

8. Fold up the bottom part of the dough.

9. Starting from one end, carefully roll the dough, keeping the apple slices in place. Seal the edge at the end, pressing with your finger, and place in a regular muffin cup. No need to grease the muffin mold if it's silicone. Otherwise, make sure to grease with butter and flour (or spray).

10. Do the same for all 6 roses. Bake at 375°F (190°C) for about 40-45 minutes, until fully cooked. NOTES: Make sure the pastry is fully cooked on the inside before removing the roses from the oven! If after the first 30 minutes the apples start to burn on top, move the pan to a lower rack of the oven and finish baking. You can also cover loosely with aluminum foil for these last 10-15 minutes, to avoid burning the top. Sprinkle with powdered sugar and enjoy!

11. These are best eaten right after baking, when still warm and crisp. They can be stored in an air-tight container at room temperature for up to two days. Or in the refrigerator for up to three days. You can always warm them up for a few minutes by placing in the oven before serving.