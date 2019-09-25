Recipe for Wolfgang Puck's blackened scallops
(FOX 2) - Derek Mattison and Joseph Denham from Wolfgang Puck joined us on The Nine to tell us about their Food and Wine Pairing Dinner on Oct. 1 at 6:30 p.m.
The four course dinner will feature a blend of flavors from blackened scallops to lobster risotto to lamb chops and short ribs, each perfectly paired with a wine to complement the dish. You can get the recipe for their blackened scallops below.
To attend you must RSVP by calling the restaurant at (313) 465-1644.
Blackened Scallop
Hudson U8 Scallops - 2ea
Blackening Seasoning - 1 oz
Salt - ¼ oz
Pepper - ¼ oz
Arugula - 3 oz
Pomegranate Seed - 1oz
Sweet Potato Puree - 4 oz
Pomegranate Gastrique - 2 oz
Pomegranate Gastrique
White wine Vinegar - 1 qt
Sugar - 1 qt
Pomegranate Juice - 2 cups
In sauce pot add sugar and vinegar on high and reduce ½ half. Once reduced add pomegranate juice and reduce by ¼. Strain thru chinois and cool.
Sweet Potato Puree
Sweet potato - 4 ea.
Butter - ½ lb.
Salt - 2 tbsp
Pepper - pinch
Brown sugar - 2 tbsp
Nutmeg - ¼ tsp
Roast potatoes in oven until fork tender (50 mins). Once potatoes are done remove from oven and peel warm. Once peeled add all remaining ingredients accept butter into high speed blender. Puree on high speed adding the butter ad starts to smooth out. Taste ad re-season to liking.
Compose
Season large side scallops with blackening seasoning. In a sauté pan heat oil on high heat. Add scallops seasoned side down to hot pan. Do not over crowd. Let sear for 2 mins before basting scallops with hot oil for 2 mins. Then flip add butter and 2 sprigs of thyme and continue to bast for another min. Once scallops are firm set aside. Heat puree in small sauce pot on medium low making sure not to burn.
On a plate of you liking spoon puree in middle of plate. Place scallops on each side of puree. In a small bowl mix arugula, lemon juice, olive oil, pomegranate, and s&p. Place the arugula mixture in middle of scallops and drizzle gastrique around plate.