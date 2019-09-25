Recipe for Wolfgang Puck's blackened scallops

Derek Mattison and Joseph Denham from Wolfgang Puck joined us on The Nine to tell us about their Food and Wine Pairing Dinner on Oct. 1 at 6:30 p.m.

The four course dinner will feature a blend of flavors from blackened scallops to lobster risotto to lamb chops and short ribs, each perfectly paired with a wine to complement the dish. You can get the recipe for their blackened scallops below.

To attend you must RSVP by calling the restaurant at (313) 465-1644.

Blackened Scallop

Hudson U8 Scallops - 2ea

Blackening Seasoning - 1 oz

Salt - ¼ oz

Pepper - ¼ oz

Arugula - 3 oz

Pomegranate Seed - 1oz

Sweet Potato Puree - 4 oz

Pomegranate Gastrique - 2 oz

Pomegranate Gastrique

White wine Vinegar - 1 qt

Sugar - 1 qt

Pomegranate Juice - 2 cups

In sauce pot add sugar and vinegar on high and reduce ½ half. Once reduced add pomegranate juice and reduce by ¼. Strain thru chinois and cool.

Advertisement

Sweet Potato Puree

Sweet potato - 4 ea.

Butter - ½ lb.

Salt - 2 tbsp

Pepper - pinch

Brown sugar - 2 tbsp

Nutmeg - ¼ tsp

Roast potatoes in oven until fork tender (50 mins). Once potatoes are done remove from oven and peel warm. Once peeled add all remaining ingredients accept butter into high speed blender. Puree on high speed adding the butter ad starts to smooth out. Taste ad re-season to liking.

Compose

Season large side scallops with blackening seasoning. In a sauté pan heat oil on high heat. Add scallops seasoned side down to hot pan. Do not over crowd. Let sear for 2 mins before basting scallops with hot oil for 2 mins. Then flip add butter and 2 sprigs of thyme and continue to bast for another min. Once scallops are firm set aside. Heat puree in small sauce pot on medium low making sure not to burn.

On a plate of you liking spoon puree in middle of plate. Place scallops on each side of puree. In a small bowl mix arugula, lemon juice, olive oil, pomegranate, and s&p. Place the arugula mixture in middle of scallops and drizzle gastrique around plate.