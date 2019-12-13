Recipes from nutritional guru Dr. Kellyann Petrucci

The holidays are coming up, and we all know what that means: tempting treats and tons of stress. That's why it's important to renew, refresh, and rejuvenate yourself beforehand, so you can head into the holiday season at the very top of your game.

Nutritional guru Dr. Kellyann Petrucci joined us on The Nine with some tips and recipes, which you can get below.

Pineapple Mint Smoothie

Prep time: 3 min. Yield: 1 serving

Recipe:

1 cup unsweetend almond milk

1/4 avocado

1 packet Vanilla protein powder

6 Mint Leaves

1 cup pineapple chunks

1 cup baby spinach

Directions:

Pour liquids into blender then add the remaining ingredients. Blend until smooth and creamy.

A berry blast-two closed handfuls of berries every day

● These load you with anthocyanins-good for your skin, your eyes, and your heart!

● They're rich in cancer-fighting nutrients

● They even help lower your blood pressure

Bone broth-a rich, long-simmered, easy-to-make broth

● It gives you a big dose of gut-healing gelatin

● It's rich in glycine, which helps you burn fat faster

● It eases your joints with glucosamine and chondroitin

Here are her favorite cleansing foods. Add them in for 5 days to see a difference:

Lemon water in the morning

● It loads you with collagen-building vitamin C

● It hydrates your body

● It flushes out toxins

A green smoothie

● It mainlines anti-inflammatory nutrients to your cells

● It supplies you with fiber to banish the bloat

● It fills you up so you don't crave junk