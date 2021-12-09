Recovering Oxford shooting survivor gets show of love and support outside hospital window

article

Oxford shooting survivor Kylie Ossege got a big surprise when she looked outside her hospital window this week.

A video posted to Twitter by the Oxford Training account, shows Ossege in her hospital room look outside to see a huge throng of well-wishers from the training staff, tennis teammates and other friends. The video has more than 171,000 views.

The video shows her speaking on the phone with her tennis coach at the moment she looks outside to see at least 50 people, an Oxford flag and a banner.

"Oh my gosh, I'm going to cry," she says, breaking into a broad smile after orderlies wheel her bed toward the window.

She can be overheard thanking her coach saying she is "feeling pretty good."

The 17-year-old was shot in the chest and both shoulders and was most recently in surgery just three days ago.

The severe wounds in her chest and spine are hampering movement in her arms and legs, according to an update from her mom, on their fundraising page.

They’re thanking everyone for all the generosity. If you would like to donate to her family's GoFundMe, CLICK HERE.

The last hospitalized Oxford High School shooting victim has been moved from the intensive care unit to a standard hospital room.

GoFundMe has a verified page for all the Oxford families impacted by the shooting which can be found HERE.

