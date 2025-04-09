Recycle old electronics this weekend and get free admission to Detroit Zoo

article

The Brief During Greenfest, bring old electronics to the Detroit Zoo for recycling and earn free admission. Bringing one or several items will get you one free ticket, while a full car load will earn you two free zoo tickets. Tickets are good for a year.



Visit the Detroit Zoo for free this weekend while clearing out old electronics that you no longer need.

During Greenfest on Saturday and Sunday, the zoo will be collecting electronics, including televisions, cell phones, and more, for recycling. From 9 a.m. to noon both days, these items will be collected.

Each vehicle that brings items to recycle will receive a ticket to the zoo, and cars with large loads that fill the back seat or trunk will get two tickets.

Tickets can be redeemed the day of or later; they must be used by the end of the year. If used the weekend of the recycling event, the tickets include entry to GreenFest, a festival featuring live music, sustainable products for sale, and more.

Items accepted include:

All TVs and monitors (flat screen, CRT, etc.)

Printers

Computers and laptops

Cell phones and tablets

Holiday lights, cords and other wire

DVD and VHS players

Batteries (use clear tape to cover all terminals of the following types of batteries: lithium (including button cells), sealed lead-acid, anything greater than 9 volts)

Radios

Small electronics

Small appliances (does not include refrigerators)

Be sure to clear all personal data from the electronics you plan to donate. Hard drivers will be destroyed per Department of Defense standards, the zoo said.

This event is free, but you must register in advance. Register here.