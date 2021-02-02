Red Wings, Blue Cross Blue Shield seek goalie mask designs

article

The Detroit Red Wings and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan are searching for a helmet design for the Red Wing's goalie and are asking kids to create an original design.

The #MIKidsCan helmet design is open until Feb. 28 for Michigan kids ages 5-15.

Red Wings goalie Jonathan Bernier will choose the winning design based on creativity, originality, and Red Wings theme. That design will be made into a helmet for Bernier to wear during a game in April.

After the game, he'll sign it and then send it to the winning artist.

Four other finalists will receive a Bernier-autographed item.

Kids can visit www.detroitredwings.com/bcbsmgoaliehelmetdesign to access the helmet design template. Details on how to submit a design can be found on the webpage.