Red Wings name Shawn Horcoff interim general manager

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The Detroit Red Wings are still searching for Steve Yzerman's front office replacement and on Tuesday announced a temporary solution.

Shawn Horcoff has been named interim general manager for the team with training camp set to open Thursday in Detroit. Preseason hockey begins Sept. 21.

Horcoff has served as the Red Wings assistant general manager as well as GM of the Grand Rapids Griffins.

In his role, Horcuff will manage day-to-day roster decisions, salary cap, and hockey operations personnel for the Red Wings.

"As our process continues to find the best possible leader for Red Wings hockey operations, I’m appreciative of Shawn for stepping up to serve in this capacity," said CEO Chris Ilitch. "His knowledge of our organization and range of experience allows us to operate with a clear decision-maker in place for the season ahead, while maintaining our commitment to carry out a thorough, methodical search process on our own timeline.

"Shawn has my complete support, and the authority to make decisions in the best interests of our organization."

Yzerman will officially transition to the role of senior advisor to Ilitch.

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Ilitch says that the team's position has attracted interest, but that the decision won't be rushed — but will be deliberate.

"Our search has attracted significant interest in the head of hockey operations position from respected leaders across the industry, and several of those candidates, including Shawn, remain under consideration for the permanent role," he said in a statement. "Identifying and hiring the right leader is essential to our franchise's future, and we remain committed to being deliberate and thorough in this process.

"We're grateful for our players, staff, and fans for their support as we work toward this pivotal hire."

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