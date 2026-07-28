Redford police look for parents of 3-year-old boy found wandering
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FOX 2 - The parents of a 3-year-old boy are being sought by Redford Township police Tuesday morning.
Officers located a young boy walking around alone in the area of Bennett and Sumner this morning.
The child is a 3-year-old boy, described as a Black male with light skin.
Police released a photo of the child and wants anyone who recognizes the boy to call Redford PD at (313) 387-2500.
The Source: Information was released by Redford Township police.