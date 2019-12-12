Remembering Jessica Starr one year after her death

article

Today is a very difficult day for us at FOX 2 as we remember a very special person, our coworker and good friend Jessica Starr.

For 8 years you welcomed her into your own lives through your televisions and social media, and she provided so much light to you but also to us in the FOX 2 newsroom. On this day last year, we learned that she took her own life.

Jessica ended her life on December 12, 2018, two months after she went in for eye surgery to correct her vision. In the weeks between her surgery and her death, she struggled with complications such as chronic dry eye and blurry vision. In her own words, she said it was becoming too much.

Getting the news of Jessica's death was an earth-shattering moment for all of us at FOX 2. Jessica was one of those people who could walk into a room and light it up with her bright smile and her last name certainly fit her personality.

On Thursday, one year after we learned of her passing, the cast of the Nine remembered Jessica and the bright moments she had for eight years at FOX 2. To honor her memory, we wanted to share our favorite moments and the ones we talk about when we talk about Jessica.

There was the day the Grinch showed up to help do the weather, the morning she wore green in front of the green screen (and disappeared), and ziplining with Maurielle.

We hope you see as much joy in these clips as we do. We miss you Jess.

She's never left us and now she really never will. On the shelf behind The Nine is a new permanent fixture from her family: a bronze star that was actually in Jessica's childhood bedroom. When we see it, we'll think of her and we hope you do too.

We know a lot of you have asked how Jessica's family is doing. Her husband, Dan, and mom, Carol, have said they appreciate the thoughts and well wishes and prayers. They said every single day is still tough and they're doing the best they can, but they're still working on healing.

Jessica Starr's mother presented this star to us, which Jessica had in her room as a kid.

---------------------------------------------

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, or text 741-741.