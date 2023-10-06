Remembering Ride for Autism's inspiration and founder Victor Chrenenko after unexpected death

Victor Chrenenko taught his sister about autism. He taught his mom patience. And he spread awareness about the diagnosis that won't soon be forgotten.

"Victor was kind of the founder of the ride," said Anna Chrenenko, his mom, referring to the Ride for Autism, an annual motorcycle excursion that goes back years and helped change the perception of those with autism forever.

"We want him to be remembered as someone who put the awareness out there," said Chrenenko.

Victor died unexpectedly this week at the age of 29. He was profoundly deaf, non-verbal, and only used sign-language to communicate, his mom said.

"He's the one that taught me autism. He taught me how to be a caregiver," said Anita Giordano, his sister.

Back in 2005, the Ride for Autism started when Victor's father's coworkers wanted to raise awareness and funding for autism. They organized the ride, which now includes hundreds of bikers every year.

It was an event that was MC'd by FOX 2's own Ron Savage before he died.

When the ride began, little was known about the developmental disorder. Now, it seems to impact everyone.

"It seems like every family has somebody. You know that's one of the things I've always said. I could have gone to any university and they would not have taught me what I know today. The patience, the empathy, the compassion, everything that he's taught me," said Chrenenko.

Victor's family is planning a funeral mass for Oct. 14 at St. Michael's Church in Sterling Heights. It will be followed by a luncheon at the Italian Cultural Center - and everyone is welcome to come.

"He's touched so many people I'm sure we're going to pack that hall. Like a wedding, hundreds of people," she said.

A gofundme for funeral expenses has been posted here.