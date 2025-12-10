Live Metro Detroit road conditions - What to expect during the morning drive today

The Brief Overnight snow has created a messy situation on Southeast Michigan roads Wednesday morning. Numerous crashes have been reported. The snow has switched to rain and temperatures are rising, so roads are expected to start clearing as the morning progresses.



An overnight weather system dropped wet, heavy snow across Southeast Michigan, and that snow is now making for a messy drive Wednesday morning.

Crews have been working to treat roads, but many, especially surface streets, remain snow-covered.

VIEW: Southeast Michigan school closures

As of 7:45 a.m., the Michigan Department of Transportation is reporting roughly half a dozen crashes on freeways around Southeast Michigan.

As the morning progresses, rain mixing in with the snow is expected to help clear roadways as temperatures also rise. However, rain means the area could see refreezing on roads headed into Thursday.

For the latest forecast, live radar, and more, download the FOX 2 Weather app.

Crash map

Vehicle winter weather preps:

Put together a winter emergency kit to keep in your vehicle: Include an ice-scraper and snow brush, jumper cables, a roadside emergency kit, a flashlight with batteries, hand-warmers, extra warm clothing like gloves and socks, a blanket, a portable charger, washer fluid, hazard lights, flares, sunglasses to protect against glare, and other necessities.

Scrape the snow off your windshield and back window before driving. In Michigan, you can be fined for failing to do so

Ensure your gas tank is at least half full before a storm.

Maintenance: Check your windshield wipers, tire pressure, battery, fluid levels, etc.

Check the news, online maps, and other outlets for road closures.

Switch to snow tires for the winter.

Winter driving tips:

Reduce your speed and maintain a safe distance between your vehicle and others. It is advised to stay six to eight car lengths away from any snowplow tucks.

Do not use cruise control, brake abruptly, or make any sudden maneuvers on wet or frozen surfaces to prevent hydroplaning.

Live crash updates