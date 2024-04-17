Report: Woman arrested after using uncle's dead body to get bank loan

article

A disturbing video shows a woman reportedly wheeling a man’s corpse into a Brazil bank in an attempt to get him to co-sign a bank loan.

Erika de Souza Vieira Nunes is described as the niece and caretaker of the deceased man, 68-year-old Paulo Roberto Braga, who was dead several hours before the visit to the bank, the New York Post reported.

Nunes was arrested on April 16 and charged with attempted theft by fraud after bringing Braga’s body into a bank in Bangu, Rio de Janeiro, according to TV Globo , a Brazilian television network.

The video , first aired by TV Globo , captures Nunes talking to the lifeless body of Braga, moving his arm while trying to keep his head up.

Nunes refers to Braga as her "uncle" and asks him to sign financial documents allowing her to take out a $3,400 bank loan.

Police are investigating to determine exactly how and when Braga died while also attempting to determine if Nunes is, in fact, his niece, the Guardian reported.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.