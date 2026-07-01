Reports: Pistons sign forward John Collins to 3-year deal

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The Brief The Pistons have added forward John Collins from the Clippers, per reports. Collins is a lob threat in the paint who averaged almost 14 points per game last season. The signing brings question marks as to the future of Tobias Harris.



The Pistons added some scoring punch to the frontcourt by signing forward John Collins, according to published reports.

What we know:

Collins, 28, comes from the Los Angeles Clippers expected to likely start at power forward in Detroit.

Last season Collins averaged 13.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. He shot 55 percent from the field while bringing a touch from deep, hitting 40 percent of his three-point attempts.

ESPN's Shams Charania reports that Collins has agreed to a three-year, $51 million deal.

What we don't know:

NBA free agency began Tuesday at 6 p.m. and the Pistons, which recently traded Isaiah Stewart to the Memphis Grizzlies, have been active in clearing salary cap space.

There are questions as to whether the signing of Collins means the Pistons are parting ways with Tobias Harris. Harris, last year's starter at forward, is meeting with multiple teams according to reports.

The Pistons, however, are negotiating with center Jalen Duren, who is a restricted free agent. Duren has reportedly met with the Lakers and Kings in an effort to secure a bigger contract.

Due to the restricted nature though, Detroit has the rights to match any contract that Duren signs.

It is unclear if the Pistons and Duren will work out an agreement for the all-star center depending on the outside interest.

There is also speculation if the Pistons will seek any other free agents, but that remains unclear.