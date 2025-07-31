Reports: Tigers trade for Nationals closer Kyle Finnegan in latest deadline move

article

The Detroit Tigers have been busy at the Major League Baseball trade deadline going all-in with relievers.

In the most recent pick-up, the Tigers acquired Washington Nationals closer Kyle Finnegan, a Detroit native. According to published reports Detroit sent pitching prospects Josh Randall and RJ Sales Thursday.

Finnegan has 20 saves in 26 chances, is 1-4 with a 4.38 ERA, as the latest boost to the bullpen.

Previously, Detroit traded for pitcher Paul Sewald from the Cleveland Guardans the team announced. In the trade, it will send a player to be named later or cash considerations.

Sewald, 35, is 1-1 with a 4.70 ERA and two saves. He is currently on the injured list with a right shoulder strain.

On Wednesday the Tigers picked up pitcher Rafael Montero from the Atlanta Braves for minor league infielder Jim Jarvis.

Montero, 34, is 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA.

Montero began the year with Houston and made three outings before being traded to Atlanta on April 8. With the Braves, Montero pitched scoreless relief in 25 of his 36 outings, according to Tigers PR.

On Monday the Tigers acquired pitchers Chris Paddack and RHP Randy Dobnak from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for Minor League C Enrique Jimenez.

ATLANTA, GA MAY 14: Washington relief pitcher Kyle Finnegan (67) throws a pitch during the MLB game between the Washington Nationals and the Atlanta Braves on May 14th, 2025 at Truist Park in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire Expand



