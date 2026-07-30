Reports: Top prospect Max Clark called up by Tigers

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The Tigers are calling up their top prospect Max Clark, considered one of the highest ranked in Major League Baseball.

The backstory:

Clark, 21, was drafted third overall in the 2023 MLB draft.

The left-handed hitting outfielder is currently batting .274 with 10 home runs, 38 RBIs and 21 stolen bases.

Clark is currently ranked the 16th best prospect according to Baseball America.

The Tigers (51-58) are six games out of the American League Central and 4.5 games behind in the Wild Card race.

Emily Waldron of Baseball America first reported the news.