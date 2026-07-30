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Reports: Top prospect Max Clark called up by Tigers

FOX 2 Detroit
Detroit Tigers
Published July 30, 2026 11:41 AM EDT
Published July 30, 2026 11:41 AM EDT
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TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 01: 2023 Detroit Tigers First Round Pick Max Clark (31) at bat during the Florida Complex League (FCL) game between the FCL Blue Jays and the FCL Tigers on August 01, 2023, at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, FL.

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FOX 2 - The Tigers are calling up their top prospect Max Clark, considered one of the highest ranked in Major League Baseball.

The backstory:

Clark, 21, was drafted third overall in the 2023 MLB draft. 

The left-handed hitting outfielder is currently batting .274 with 10 home runs, 38 RBIs and 21 stolen bases. 

Clark is currently ranked the 16th best prospect according to Baseball America. 

The Tigers (51-58) are six games out of the American League Central and 4.5 games behind in the Wild Card race. 

Emily Waldron of Baseball America first reported the news. 

The Source: Information was gathered from published reports. 

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