Republicans ask how Whitmer plans to pay for State of the State promises

In Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's own words "Impatience is a virtue." In the 2020 State of the State, she chose not to dive deep on topics but rather point out areas that need collaboration.



But will she get what she's after this year, is the question.

When it comes to roads Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says the biggest roadblock to progress is the on the other side of the isle.

"When she started out, I was very optimistic when she said we don't want Lansing to become like Washington is, and that was really encouraging," said Andrea Schroeder (R-Independence Township). "And then in the next breath she blamed everything on the Republicans."

"People know it the moment they cross the Ohio Michigan line that our roads need some work," said Tyrone Carter, (D-River Rouge). "So I think that this time, we have no choice, we have to do something."

Whitmer said that for now she will go to bonds to get immediate money, something that doesn't need legislators to do anything.

"This is a financing plan, it is not a funding plan," said Dayna Polehanki (D-Livonia). "So we still need our Republican colleagues to come to the table with real solutions to fix the roads."

"The bonding proposal is what got us into problems before, decades ago," said Jim Runestad, (R-Oakland County). "We are still paying off millions of dollars."

But leaving the door open for other ideas, exploring toll roads for example.

"It's not a destination spot like Florida, there is some challenges - it is something I really have to take a look at," he said.

As for education, the focus is on third grade and what happens if the students can't read

"As many as 5,000 Michigan third graders could be flunked based on their performance on one standardized test that they take this spring," Polehanki said. "And I am pleased that the governor recognizes this could be an implementation nightmare for parents and she is going to help them navigate that."

"We have been pumping millions of dollars into that, I think it is just a continuation of what we have been doing already," Runestad said.

Healthcare is another topic the governor feels requires immediate attention. Namely, taking care of minority moms by extending coverage from 60 days to one full year.

"It is very ambitious and they might try to walk it back but it's actually what new moms need," said Leslie Love (D-Redford).

"The fact that she is going to partner with us to mitigate some of these health care disparities in our state, it is going to bring a lot of hope to minority moms," said Brenda Carter (D-Auburn Hills).

"What exactly are we going to do and how are we going to pay for it," said Schroeder.

