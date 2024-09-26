The Brief Religious leaders and Republican officials met in Detroit for a roundtable event hoping to build support ahead of the presidential election Labeled as a "Black outreach event," the GOP hopes if it can make inroads in the city, it can flip Michigan in favor of the party in November Detroit has been a Democratic stronghold for years, but in recent elections has supported Donald Trump more than other conservative candidates



Republicans made their election pitch to a city that's often given little support to their party in past voting cycles when religious figures and candidates for office met in Detroit for a roundtable discussion.

Among those who spoke was Pastor Lorenzo Sewell, who previously hosted Donald Trump in Detroit for a summer speaking event. Following the June roundtable, Sewell was more reserved in his support for the president.

But on Thursday, he was more explicit.

"One of the reasons I'm encouraging my congregation openly to vote for President Donald Trump is simply because I support those that support me," said Sewell.

Calling it a Black outreach event, the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee met this week with hopes of encouraging more discussion with Detroit's residents. If they can make inroads in the traditional Democratic stronghold, it may win them Michigan.

"It's been 30 years since we've had a Republican in the United States Senate and my argument is maybe we're missing something," said Mike Rogers.

Rogers, who is running for Michigan's open U.S. Senate seat, talked about the need for criminal justice reform, education, literacy, and the economy.

"I'm not asking you to be a Republican. I'm asking you to take a chance on a set of ideas that will help this community," said Rogers.

Also in attendance was a member of the group Black Americans for Trump, who sees similarities between Republicans and residents of the Motor City.

"Black people are feeling the economy and the effects of poor leadership that we currently have. The Biden-Harris Administration has made us energy dependent instead of energy independent," said Dr. Linda Lee Tarver.

This isn't the party's first attempt at garnering support among Black Detroiters and African Americans from Michigan. Earlier this month, the Oakland County Republican Party invited ex-Detroit mayor Kwame Kilpatrick to speak at a dinner.

However, not everyone from Detroit thinks the party's messaging will find receptive ears in the city ahead of another contentious election cycle.

"People are talking a lot and doing nothing. Donald Trump has had plenty of time to have policies that impact the African American community," said Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony.

Anthony, who was not at the roundtable, is a longtime pastor and Democratic supporter, as well as the president of the Detroit NAACP. He doesn't think the outreach is genuine due to disparaging language Trump has used toward migrants and Hatians who are living in Ohio.

"I know of no cadre of ministers anywhere in America that are so inclined to go behind this man to the degree that his policies benefit our community," said Anthony. "This is the same guy that's running around saying Black Haitians are eating cats and dogs when he was told that was a lie."

The event drew controversy prior to when it started when the Trump campaign mistakenly named a Detroit pastor and prominent supporter of Kamala Harris as a supporter for the Republican nominee, according to BridgeDetroit.

Also in attendance was Pastor Andre Faulkner. He isn't as outspoken about his support, instead hearing out those who were also at the roundtable on Thursday.

"I'm just here to listen and to learn. This is an important time for our country and I think we need to listen to all sides to get a clear understanding on what's going on," he said.