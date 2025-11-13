Rescued kittens saved by Union City police become new mascots

A heartwarming story out of Southwest Michigan - two kittens showed up in distress at a village office.

The backstory:

Union City police brought the felines in, and now, six weeks later, they've become part of the family.

Security video from earlier this fall appears to show one of the kittens fall from a moving car. It is not clear if they were deliberately thrown out, but both were in distress.

The office named the kittens Ellis and Ezra, and the staff bought them their own cat houses, toys and plenty of food.

Police have not been able to determine whether they were intentionally dumped or fell from a vehicle. If it was intentional, the person could face charges.

