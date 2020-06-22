Residents will need a pass the next time they visit a Michigan state park

Michigan state parks will resume collecting admission fees Monday after a three-month break because of the coronavirus.

The recreation passport costs $12 when renewing a license plate registration through the secretary of state or $17 at park entrances. The cost is lower for motorcycles.

The pass is valid for one year or until the current vehicle registration expires. The pass allows people to visit more than 100 state parks and recreation areas.

Camping, overnight lodging facilities and day-use shelters in state parks also reopen Monday.