Restaurant owners, businesses brace for more event cancellations in the summer over coronavirus outbreak

If recommendations to socially distance ourselves from others and self-quarantine if we are showing flu-like symptoms were challenging local eateries, a statewide ban on dine-in restaurants will make it even harder.

And in a few months when the North American International Auto Show debuts its first summer event if the coronavirus forces planners to reschedule the annual show it could mean even more challenges.

"It has to get worse before it gets better and so I'm hoping whatever that cycle is, we can look at other countries and see what's happened thus far, I'm hoping we get worse and start to get better in enough time for those events to still take place," said Dennis Archer Jr. owner of Central Kitchen.

Restaurant owners stand to lose a lot as the hospitality industry gets hit with business restrictions and event cancelations.

"We'll be impacted like everybody," said Theodore Oresky, manager at Calexico. "But I think summer's just a great time for the city of Detroit. The parks, the recs, everything's going on anyways, I think it'll impact us - but where I think you'll really see the impacts is the hotels."

As of right now, the NAIAS has no plans to shut down. In a statement from Rod Alberts, they said they were assessing the situation and would plan accordingly:

"Every major event must make the best decision for their own show, partners and attendees. We are three months away from hosting the North American International Auto Show in Detroit and we are continuing to move forward with all of our partners to produce a great event," wrote Alberts.