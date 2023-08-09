Restoration of former Boblo boat SS Ste Claire nearing completion

A floating piece of Detroit history is close to being restored - the Boblo Boat, SS Ste. Claire is expected to be finished soon.

The plan is to have the boat finished by spring capping a restoration project that suffered setbacks including a fire in the summer of 2018, according to its official Facebook page.

Plans for the boat are as a museum and destination space for weddings, parties and more. It is currently being worked on at Riverside Marina.

"We are currently working on getting the last deck complete," Our plans are to have the entire fourth deck done by the end of September," the recent post said. "The final addition will be the pilot house - either in the Fall or Spring. We have the original blueprints and will recreate it with the walkways that were on both sides of the pilot house."

In the spring, the main deck will be turned into a museum with artifacts and historical pieces collected over the years and a souvenir stand.

"We want to give people a chance to come down and walk the decks, reminisce, and see our plans for the future," said the post. "Thank you for all your support."

For more on the restoration project go to the Facebook page HERE and the website at bobloboatdetroit.com

