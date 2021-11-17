Reward in missing persons case of Brendan Santo nearly doubled

The reward for information leading to the recovery of Brendan Santo, the missing 18-year-old from Rochester Hills, has been increased again to more than $20,000.

The teen, who has been missing since Oct. 29, was last seen leaving Yakeley Hall on Michigan State University's campus shortly before midnight.

Friends and family have determined the teen was heading toward Brody Neighborhood on the west side of campus when he disappeared.

The teen's circumstances have created an outpouring of support and assistance from hundreds of people who have participated in the search for Santo. As of Nov. 14, the reward has risen to $11,000, while money had also poured into a search effort for the teen.

Police initially believed Santo hadn't gone too far since his vehicle was found in the same place he first left it. Police believe the Red Cedar River, which meanders through campus, could offer proof about what happened to the teen.

Over the weekend, hundreds gathered at Santo's alma mater at Rochester Adams High School for a vigil. Family and friends joined and sang, praying for the discovery of the missing 18-year-old.

Search efforts have expanded to include a heavy following on social media, billboards in and around East Lansing, and hundreds of flyers posted around the area.

Adding to the struggles of searching for Santo is the information that some of the security cameras at Yakeley Hall were not working at the time Santo went missing. That's since been rectified.