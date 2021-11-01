Reward offered after woman found murdered outside Sterling Heights apartment 4 years ago

Police are still trying to solve a murder after a woman was found dead outside her Sterling Heights apartment four years ago.

Kiah Hopson, 24, was a nurse at a nursing home. She was just a few days away from her 25th birthday when someone killed her on Dec. 9, 2017. Her body was found outside of Parkside East Apartments at Van Dyke and 18 ½ Mile.

Kiah Hopson

Hopson's family said she had just left work before she was killed.

Neighbors called 911 after hearing gunshots. Police said Hopson was shot multiple times.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $2,500 for information about the unsolved murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visit 1800SPEAKUP.org.