Reward offered for information in 2013 murder of brother-in-law to Bishop Charles Ellis

The wait for justice has hit 10 years for the family of one of Detroit's most well-known religious leaders.

Dwayne Green was found shot to death in his Barlum Street home on Nov. 4 of 2013, near W. Warren Avenue and Livernois. Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the killer.

Green was the brother-in-law of Bishop Charles Ellis of Greater Grace Temple. His body was found near the front door with a single gunshot wound to the back of his head at about 3 p.m. that day.

He was killed with a single gunshot to the head and there were no signs of forced entry. His home was in the 6600 block of Barlum between Ciccotte Street and Martin Road.

Green had worked as the supervisor of the church maintenance staff at Greater Grace.

If you have any information, make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 1-800 SPEAK-UP or visit the website at: 1800speakup.org Your identity is 100% anonymous.



