Woman pleads no contest after leaving friend to die in middle of Southfield road

A woman pleaded no contest Monday to charges stemming from leaving another woman to die with severe head trauma in the middle of a road in Southfield last year.

Kentia Monique Fearn, 24, of Wayne, was charged with and entered a plea for charges of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and operating while intoxicated.

According to authorities, Fearn was driving on Providence Drive early June 3, 2023, after leaving a party when 23-year-old Mia Kanu fell from the vehicle. Police said Fearn left the scene instead of stopping and reporting what happened to police.

Kanu was found in the road near Coach Apartments by a passerby. She was taken to a hospital, where she died a few days later.

Fearn was arrested and charged months later. She pleaded no contest as the case was headed to trial. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 13.