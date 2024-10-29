Harris volunteers say Trump supporter threatened them in St. Clair Shores

Police arrested a man after he allegedly made threatening comments and harassed volunteers of a local Democratic club in St. Clair Shores earlier in October.

The suspect allegedly told the group of Democratic supporters that Donald Trump would "exterminate" them. The driver cursed at the volunteers and recklessly drove around them in the parking lot of the VFW Bruce Post on Oct. 12.

"He got back into his car and then started to say 'FU FU FU.' He called me a (expletive) and he called another lady a (expletive)," said Michael Denomee, a volunteer at the St. Clair Shores Democratic Club.

Democratic volunteers were shocked, to say the least. In the past there have been Trump tents set up in the VFW parking lot, but this was the Democratic week.

"I was standing on this line and he slammed on his brakes at this line," he said. "But we still dodged out of the way, because we had no idea if he was gonna hit us or not."

"It’s definitely politically motivated violence," said Melissa Crook, Democratic Club volunteer.

The man, likely in his 50s, was caught on camera shown in the Mercedes he was driving, sped out of the VFW parking lot, but they got his license plate. St. Clair Shores police made an arrest.

"I would imagine he’s been influenced by a lot of the rhetoric coming from (former President) Donald J. Trump," said Melissa Crook,

The man is presumed innocent, and there’s no evidence that he supports Trump at this time - but the Macomb County prosecutor is reviewing the potential case, and he’ll likely will face assault and possibly ethnic intimidation charges.

FOX 2: "Some people might be saying that he doesn’t reflect all Trump supporters, he’s just one person that got unhinged."

"People say that for sure and while there is, you know, a modicum of truth to that, unfortunately the person they’re voting for says all those things," Crook said.

Producer note: Trump has never said he would exterminate Harris voters.

"If I were the judge based on what he was saying about extermination, I would want him to go visit the camps at Auschwitz and Dachau and all those types of things," said Denomme. "I think that would serve him a lot more than jail would."



