RNC’s Paris Dennard attacks Biden’s VP pick, Whitmer goes on the offensive for Democrats

Republican National Committee Senior Advisor for Black Media Affairs, Paris Dennard wasted no time in expressing concerns with Senator Kamala Harris - attacking her on her prosecutorial record and stance on school choice, among other things.

Dennard spoke one-on-one with Fox 2’s Hilary Golston about the Biden Harris ticket and punditry calling into question Harris’s eligibility to run for Vice President.

It’s interview you’ll see only on Fox 2. Governor Gretchen Whitmer also went on the offensive Sunday, attacking the Trump Administration's Covid-19 response and claiming the President is trying to suppress the vote.