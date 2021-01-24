Shots fired on I94, freeway closed for investigation

article

Part of 1-94 has been closed down after shots were fired on the freeway Sunday evening.

Police say the victim was driving eastbound on I-94 between Woodward and I-75 when another car did a brake check and started firing shots.

The suspect fired about 2-3 shots causing damage to the victims' car on the passenger side door.

The freeway is closed from eastbound 1-94 between the Lodge and Woodward for investigation.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

