Shots fired on I94, freeway closed for investigation

By Fox 2 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
DETROIT, Mich. - Part of 1-94 has been closed down after shots were fired on the freeway Sunday evening. 

Police say the victim was driving eastbound on I-94 between Woodward and I-75 when another car did a brake check and started firing shots. 

The suspect fired about 2-3 shots causing damage to the victims' car on the passenger side door. 

The freeway is closed from eastbound 1-94 between the Lodge and Woodward for investigation. 

Police say the investigation is ongoing. 

