Thousands of youth rollerblades recalled for potential brake failure

By Kelly Hayes
Published 
The Rollerblade Fury Inline Skates and Rollerblade Fury brake supports are pictured in provided images. (Credit: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

WASHINGTON - More than 13,000 rollerblade inline skates have been recalled in the U.S. after several reports of brake supports fracturing or breaking off, officials said. 

The recall, announced on Thursday, involves Rollerblade Fury Inline Skates and Rollerblade Fury brake supports and impacts about 13,400 skates.

"Rollerblade has identified 11 reports of brake supports fracturing or breaking off of the skates," a notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said. 

No injuries have been reported.

The youth inline skates, Rollerblade Fury Black/White and Fury G Black/Pink, were sold in three adjustable sizes with ranges of 12J-2, 2-6 and 5-8, according to CPSC.

The skates were sold from May 2020 through March 2023 for about $150 at Inline Warehouse, Paragon Athletic Goods, REI, and other sporting goods stores, as well as Rollerblade Fury Inline Skate dealers nationwide and online at amazon.com, dickssportinggoods.com, inlinewarehouse.com and rollerblade.com.

A variant of the skate – with gray, non-marking brake pads – was sold for indoor institutional use directly to schools and rental facilities, the CPSC said.

More details about the recalled Rollerblade Fury Inline Skates 

"Rollerblade" is printed on the frame of the skate, on the wheels and on the power strap. 

SKU number FURY B BKWH 07067000787 or FURY G BKPK 070671007Y9 is printed on the skate tongue label. 

The recall also includes the Fury brake support which was distributed as a service part.

The CSPC said customers should immediately stop using the recalled skates and contact Rollerblade USA to receive a free replacement brake support. 

Rollerblade USA was also contacting known purchasers directly, including schools and rental facilities, the agency said.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.