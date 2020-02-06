Rolling Stones bringing No Filter Tour to Ford Field this summer

article

The Rolling Stones are returning to Detroit this summer.

They'll be bringing their No Filter Tour to Ford Field on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

Detroit is just one of 15 cities the band will be visiting. The new dates follow their record-breaking, sold-out performances of 2019. That tour run did not include a Detroit stop.

Tickets for these dates will go on sale Friday, February 14 at 10 a.m.

A limited number of exclusive VIP packages will be available. For ticketing information, please visit rollingstones.com.