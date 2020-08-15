Romulus company facing lawsuit following the hanging of a noose 

Above is cellphone video of a noose that was allegedly hanging at a trailer manufacturer in Romulus in 2018 and in 2019.

This resulted in a lawsuit being filed in the Wayne County Circuit.

Jermaine Ware, a former employee of Benlee, Inc., said he faced racial discrimination on several occasions while he worked for the company.

"It put me in a position to where not only was it uncomfortable, but I didn't know what to do," he said.

Ware said he did talk to management about the situation, but he said nothing was done about it.

According to the complaint filed in court, the noose stayed up for more than a month and then later reappeared months later. The company said it was a rope being used as a makeshift garage door pull.

"He referred to the noose as an African American new necklace," said Ware's attorney Jon Marko. "I don't think you could get more clear than this."

"It did just stop and start at Benlee, it affected me in my life as well," Ware said. "Sometimes my children would come to my wife and ask 'we want our happy dad back, when is he gonna be happy again?"

Ware said there was one other Black employee at Benlee during his employment between 2018 and 2019.

"We never ate lunch with anyone just us two go on break," Ware said.

Eventually Ware said he had no choice but to quit his job as a hilo driver.

"Sometimes, I just couldn't go into work anymore," Ware said. "I just couldn't do it anymore."

"I wish I could tell you this was an isolated incident, but I have case files of people just like Jermaine. This happens in the United States every single day and it has to stop," Marko said.

FOX 2 contacted the law firm representing Benlee, an attorney told us the firm does not comment on pending litigations.