Romulus haunt opening this weekend for Halfway to Halloween

The Brief Deranged Haunt in Romulus will be open on May 9 and 10 for Halfway to Halloween. Tickets start at $25.



Fall may be months away, but a Metro Detroit haunt is opening up this weekend to give a taste of spooky season in the spring.

Deranged Haunt, a haunted trail in Romulus, will be open Friday and Saturday for its Halfway to Halloween event.

The Blood Sacrifice-themed five-acre haunt will be open from 8:45-10:30 p.m. both nights. As part of this year's theme, guests have an option to upgrade their ticket to receive a white shirt that will be drenched with blood during the attraction.

Tickets start at $25. Get them here.

Deranged is at 35560 Goddard.

What's next:

Can't make it to the May haunt? Deranged opens for the Halloween season on Sept. 26.