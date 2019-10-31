Halloween Safety for the Pets
Halloween Safety for the Pets

Mike Palmer, Owner of Premiere Pet Supply, joins The Nine with the "Scooby Crew" to talk safety, costume ideas, and more. https://premierpetsupply.com/

Halloween Safety Tips from Beaumont Hospital
Halloween Safety Tips from Beaumont Hospital

Whether your children will be going trick-or-treating or attending a Halloween party, a few precautions can help make their experience safe and enjoyable. Erica Surman, RN, pediatric trauma program manager, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, joined us.