Watch: Trick-or-treater puts candy in empty bowl outside Lakeland home
Parents encourage their kids to be polite while trick-or-treating on Halloween, but the parents of one Lakeland child can be proud of her considerate nature.
What's in a set? Behind the scenes for Halloween setup
Derek Kevra takes us behind the scenes for the set up of the 2019 Halloween set in Studio C on The Nine.
Chef Bobby's bloody beef tips burgundy recipe
Chef Bobby, or rather, Julia Child, joined us on The Nine for some spooky Halloween recipes.
Halloween Safety for the Pets
Mike Palmer, Owner of Premiere Pet Supply, joins The Nine with the "Scooby Crew" to talk safety, costume ideas, and more. https://premierpetsupply.com/
Halloween Edition of Get Fit
Kimo from True Body Fitness joins The Nine on Halloween to discuss lower back strength.
Vampire's Night Cocktail for Halloween
Houdini's All Hallows Eve Ball Tonight 7-11pm The Detroit Club 712 Cass Ave. Detroit detroithistoryclub.com
Ryan ducks behind Maurielle while making Self-Carving pumpkins
We knew it was going to explode when the Imagination Station told us they were making self-carving pumpkins. Ryan knew too. But when it happened, he pulled Maurielle in front of him
Halloween Safety Tips from Beaumont Hospital
Whether your children will be going trick-or-treating or attending a Halloween party, a few precautions can help make their experience safe and enjoyable. Erica Surman, RN, pediatric trauma program manager, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, joined us.
When you tell Derek Kevra costumes are The Royals, be specific
I thought you said we were going to be the Royals