Rookie officer stops felonious driver with grappler in Wyandotte

An officer who was in the final stages of his training, used the new grappler tool to stop a vehicle being driven at a high rate of speed by a convicted felon in Wyandotte.

Just before 11 p.m. on Aug. 11, police initiated a stop in Wyandotte. The driver of the car, a 32-year-old woman, had prior arrests for several felonies including Assault with the Intent to do Great Bodily Harm less than Murder; Felony Assault with a Dangerous Weapon; Felony Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle; Felony Fleeing & Eluding and more.

Instead of stopping, the woman drove off at a high rate of speed.

After a pursuit, police deployed the grappler, disabling the car.

According to police, she was in a stolen vehicle at the time, and was also charged with possession of crack cocaine and fleeing and eluding police. She was also already on probation for some of her previous convictions.

"It's great policework like this that ensure our community members don't wake up in the morning to find their car had been stolen, or that their work truck had been broken into; or that their house had been burglarized. The crimes that are prevented by these officers are truly immeasurable," the Wyandotte Police Department said in a release.