Roomates shoot each other, one jailed in Monroe Township

Police said that two men, who are thought to be roommates, suffered non-life-threatening injuries when they shot each other Sunday morning.

Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough said that a shooting in the 3000 block of Albain Road in Monroe Township left one man in custody, but both the victim and suspect suffered gunshot wounds.

The 52-year-old man who was arrested allegedly shot his roommate, and then fled the area. He was arrested a short while later, and taken to an area hospital, where he was treated for his own gunshot wound and released to police custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call 734-240-7530. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers @ 1-800-speakup, or can be submitted on their website, www.1800speakup.org.