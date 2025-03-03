Roseville pit bull saved after being thrown from vehicle

A pit bull is recovering today after it was tossed from a moving vehicle. A witness saw it and is hoping to find the people responsible.

What they're saying:

Brandon Moreno says he’ll never forget what he saw on Friday driving near I-94 and 696 in Roseville.

"I was doing a roundabout right when I saw the guy stop with his lights on. Then, that's when I saw him, I thought it was like his tarp or some garbage. It was a dog," he said.

He pulled over, got the pit bull, and put her in his truck. No one, he says, got the plate number of the vehicle that tossed her out.

"I had blood all over my backseat," he said.

He rushed her to Donna DeMartelaere, a family friend who'd been rescuing dogs for 30 years, who then got her to a vet.

"There were several open wounds with a lot of cement in. When the person threw her out the door, she obviously took most of the impact to that side of her face," she said.

What you can do:

DeMartelaere says if you can't care for a dog, take it to a humane society or a shelter or neighbor. Do not toss it on the side of the road. The damage is extensive, both physically and emotionally.

"Emotionally, she’s doing okay. She is on medication to help with the pain. She’s in a lot of pain," she said.

DeMartelaere says the dog underwent surgery and will stay with her until she heals.

What's next:

In the meantime, she says Roseville police need the suspect's plate number and color to move forward. She hopes anyone with tips will reach out to them as soon as possible to give ‘Hope’, which is what they named her, some justice.

She has hope now. She has people that love and give her love. I hope maybe after she’s fixed or healthier and moving around, she can find a home.