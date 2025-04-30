Roseville teen missing since Easter morning, search continues

The Brief 17-year-old Salena Fleenor is missing after running away from home on Easter. She has been away from home for 10 days. Tips have come in that she may have been seen as recently as Tuesday, April 29.



A Roseville teen is missing after her mom says she ran away from home early Easter morning.

17-year-old Salena Fleenor had run away before, according to her mother, Christina Harcus, but it was only for a couple of days at most.

"This is 10 days. This is 10 days without anything," she said. "And especially her being such a young lady and very pretty, anybody can take advantage of that. And that’s what I’m mostly concerned and afraid of. That something’s happened to her."

Police say she was last seen when a Lyft driver dropped her off at the Rivers Edge Trailer Park in Clinton Township on Easter morning.

"The last known spot was her being dropped off there, and that was Easter Day at 10 a.m.," she said.

Since FOX 2 has been in the area, tips have come in that she may have been seen as recently as Tuesday, April 29.

Her family’s message:

"I love you and I want you to come back home, please. Just come home, call somebody, I don’t care, please just come home," her mom said.