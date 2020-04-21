Roseville woman's outdoor Christmas tree honors heroes of coronavirus

It was a sight to see Tuesday in Roseville, the snow swirling around the Christmas tree. But it was in the middle of April.

Although not a holiday, Alida Ross' outdoor tree is a display to honor the heroes of the coronavirus.

Ross loves the Christmas spirit and looks for ways to keep it shining all year long.

"[The tree] has been up since December, so I've had St. Patrick's Day, Valentine's Day, Easter and then I thought this would be a good use of the tree now," Ross said.

And the cards on the Christmas Heroes Tree represent many first responders as diverse as a veterinarian, a UPS driver, an EMS worker, a nurse and a school food prep worker. All were sent to a Alida after she put a picture of the heroes tree on her Facebook page.

"I have them from Georgia, Chicago, New York City, Tennessee, Munich, Germany," she said. She's hoping more people will send her Facebook messages so they can be added to the tree, too.

"My neighbor is terrific and she's always up on all the events for all the holidays," John Aldridge told us. "It's honoring a lot of people that really need to be noticed in the world today for their sacrifices."

"That's really great, you know," said another neighbor Dan Semra. "It moves you, you know. It's what's going on in the world."