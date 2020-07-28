Royal Oak City Commission approves sale of recreational pot

By a 5-2 vote, the city commission of Royal Oak approved ordinances that would allow for recreational cannabis to be sold in the city.

During a four-hour zoom call Monday night, city commissioners offered their take and listened to input from residents as they debated the feasibility of allowing pot shops to be built in the city.

A controversial move that's been debated for more a year, the city commission said dispensaries would be prohibited from being built within 1,000 feet of schools.

However, many residents upset by the potential for recreational pot to be sold in their city argued that low property values and increased crime would soon follow the opening of dispensaries.

The Mayor Pro Tem pushed back on that sentiment, saying dispensaries these days are well-regulated and fully licensed.

"Those are the cities that already have dispensaries already operating in their community," said Patricia Paruch. "Do we hear new stories of 'oh, declining property values and crime' but is any of the criminal activity in these communities related to these dispensaries? No, we don't."

Recreational pot was approved via ballot measure during the 2018 midterm election. Since then, it's been an uphill battle for many potential businesses interested in expanding their reach.

Few cities in Metro Detroit, including the Motor City itself, have actually taken steps to pass ordinances that would allow for pot shops to open up. Industry advocates have pointed to a natural hesitancy among many city commissions to allow recreational cannabis to set up shop within their boundaries.

Royal Oak has outlined four potential sites where the dispensaries could be built. Two would be along Woodward Avenue and two would be in industrial areas.