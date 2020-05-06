Royal Oak city commissioner arrested for shoplifting at Meijer

Commissioner Kim Gibbs was arrested at Meijer on Coolidge Wednesday.



She allegedly tried to leave without paying for items at a self-checkout station. She was given a ticket for a misdemeanor.

Gibbs was censured by fellow commissioners last week after attending the "Operation Gridlock" protest in Lansing. She has vowed to sue to commission for that.

Tonight she has issued a statement apologizing and blaming a lack of income because of the pandemic.

She goes on to say, in part: "Recently, I had to choose between insulin and food, and I chose the insulin, which helps me stay alive. However, that left extraordinarily little money for food after paying for medical insurance and insulin.

"Thanks to the support of family and friends, I am now being treated by medical professionals for these issues and my type 1 diabetes and I look forward to getting back to normal."

Read the full statement below:

I would like to apologize to my family, friends and especially my constituents for my substantial lapse in judgement on Wednesday, May 6. A combination of many external factors led to me taking items from the Meijer store without paying for all of them.

The economic impact of the COVID-19 statewide lockdown has taken a serious toll on me personally.

I obviously was not thinking clearly, and I take full responsibility for my actions.

Recently, I had to choose between insulin and food, and I chose the insulin, which helps me stay alive; however, that left extraordinarily little money for food after paying for medical insurance and insulin.

Thanks to the support of family and friends, I am now being treated by medical professionals for these issues and my Type 1 diabetes and I look forward to getting back to normal.

I deeply regret any issue, or concern, this has caused for my supporters. I have realized, as I have been told by friends, that I need, and am seeking help. I know that my opponent in November and the City Commission will turn this incident into more partisan politics, however kicking people when they are down should not be condoned by anyone.

Michiganders, and people around the country, are suffering with the economic and personal pain COVID has brought to every one of us. We need now, more than ever, to stand together as Americans and get back working so others do not face the same health consequences I am facing.

Thank you.

Kim Gibbs

