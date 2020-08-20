Royal Oak city commissioner Kim Gibbs dies, Oakland County GOP says

Royal Oak city commissioner Kim Gibbs has died, the chair of the Oakland County GOP has confirmed with FOX 2.

A Facebook post from Gibbs' account said she died after she was in a car crash on Aug. 1.

"The accident was severe enough to total Kim's vehicle. Kim initially reported merely being shaken up by the accident," read the post. However, by the following Tuesday, Gibbs was no longer responding to text messages, continued the post.

The next day, her mom went to check on her and found her lying unconscious and called paramedics. She was transported to Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, but never regained consciousness and would remain comatose for two weeks.

Gibbs was the city commissioner who received criticism and was eventually censured by fellow commissioners after she attended a rally in Lansing during the early stages of Michigan's stay home order. She also pleaded guilty to misdemeanor shoplifting after she was caught at a Meijer trying to leave without paying for items at a self-checkout station.

Gibbs had been a member of the city council since 2017 and had planned on running for county commissioner in the fall.

Advertisement

She was 48.

Stay with FOX 2 for more updates as details come in.