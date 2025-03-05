Royal Oak estate sale at the home of ‘Noir Leather’ founder

It is definitely not your mom's sleepy estate sale, and you’ll soon see why: the odd, the bizarre, the kinky—and a lot of them are one of a kind.

The FOX 2 blurring tools got their workout with this story, carefully crafting our angles to showcase this one-of-a-kind estate sale, where Aaron Siepierski works.

"There’s a lot of punk rock and old rock 'n' roll stuff from the 80s and 90s, and then there’s a lot of erotica, as you can imagine," he said.

When the owner of a local landmark kink shop, ‘Noir Leather,’ decides to open up his home, it’s bound to be something.

Keith Howarth, the owner of ‘Noir Leather’ in Royal Oak, suffered some health setbacks and now wants to share his immense collections with the world, hiring on Aaron’s Estate Sales to make it happen.

"Noir Leather started as a leather shop, a record shop, vintage T-shirts, and things like that," Siepierski said.

Something from every era of the shop. Yes, of course, the naughty stuff, but also vintage tees, furniture, band posters and an album collection to die for.

Whether you’re into 19th-century exorcism stuff or human skulls, it’s here.

It’s tight quarters at the Howarth house in Pleasant Ridge but once you’re in, you’re in.

"I think there’s going to be a pretty big line tomorrow," he said.

The sale starts Thursday through Sunday. They’re open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

